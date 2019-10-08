US sees 2nd warmest September on record

Last month was tied as the second warmest September on record in the contiguous United States, tied with September 2015.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly climate report released Tuesday, the average temperature was 68.5 degrees.

The only hotter September in 125 years of record-keeping was in 1998.

Several states including Texas, Colorado and Ohio saw their warmest September ever.

NOAA says it was also the driest September on record for the Southeast. Arid conditions led to a “flash-drought” for parts of the South and Ohio River Valley.

