US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists

A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump's trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year.

The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets.

At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands.

American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018.

That's when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

