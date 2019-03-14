USPS reveals new ‘Sesame Street,’ Tyrannosaurus rex stamps

This week the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced three new stamps series.

Sixteen stamps will celebrate Muppet characters from “Sesame Street," four will pay tribute to the reach-impaired dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex, and four more will feature “Spooky Silhouettes” in time for Halloween.

“For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world.

The stamp art features photographs of 16 Muppets from Sesame Street — Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe. Art Director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.”

"The Postal Service brings Tyrannosaurus rex to life — some 66 million years after its demise.

The ‘Nation’s T. rex,’ the young adult depicted on two of the stamps, was discovered on federal land in Montana and is one of the most studied and important specimens ever found."

“With the approach of autumn, Spooky Silhouettes stamps will offer fun, frightful scenes that symbolize this annual celebration.

Four stamps feature digital illustrations in which traditional Halloween motifs are rendered as black silhouettes in eerily backlit windows.”

Issue dates and locations for the new stamps were not immediately available, according to a March 12 announcement from the U.S. Postal Service, but “will be coming soon.”

