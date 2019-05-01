Uber apologizes for using the n-word on Twitter

Uber is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest initial public offerings.

Surely, it’s an exciting time for the popular ride-sharing app. But that excitement is being dampened by the mess its customer support account made on Twitter Sunday evening.

The verified @Uber_Support account used the n-word in response to what seemed like a customer’s legitimate complaint about a bad driver.

The offensive tweet read, “We’re so sorry about that, N*****!” Uber pulled down the racial slur and issued an apology.

“We'd like to sincerely apologize for the offensive tweet that was sent earlier,” Uber wrote in a follow-up tweet. “We're investigating what happened to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Even so, Uber didn’t delete its tweet fast enough.

If you scroll through the responses to their apology, you’ll find screenshots of Uber’s folly.

The account that initially tweeted Uber has since been deleted. According to Mashable, the user manipulated Uber’s customer support bot that responds to complaints.

The user changed its name to the N-word before sending Uber the complaint, then quickly changed it back once the bot responded with the slur.

