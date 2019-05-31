Uber driver admitted shooting passenger over vomit cleanup fee, court documents show

The argument regarding who was going to pay to clean up vomit in the back of an Uber may have led the driver to shoot his passenger, according to newly filed court documents.

James Porter and his friend caught an Uber ride after a night of drinks. One of them would be dead before the car ride was over.

James Porter and his friend thought they were doing the right thing when they had too much to drink and called for an Uber to take them home.

But on the way, things went wrong.

Court records show that Porter's friend got sick from the six drinks he had at the bar causing him to vomit in the back seat of Clayton Benedict's car.

When Benedict told Porter there would be an extra fee, they got in an argument.

That's when Benedict pulled over on Interstate 25 telling the two to get out.

The argument continued outside of the vehicle.

Benedict said he pulled his gun out after Porter threw his shoes and sunglasses at him, according to a statement he gave police.

Benedict told detectives that Porter threatened to take his vehicle and run him over. He said he shot him as he was trying to get into the car.

Elias Idinopulos of Elias Law is representing James Porter’s family in the civil suit against Benedict and Uber. He said that a jury should decide if Benedict acted in self defense, according to KOAT.

