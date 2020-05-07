Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to stop the bleeding, the ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime.

Uber brought in $3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14% from the same time last year. Revenue in its Eats business grew 53% as customers shuttered at home ramped up demand for meal delivery. But its bottom line was hurt when the value of Uber’s investments in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by $2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions.