Ultimate basketball experience at Rupp gets fans into March Madness spirit

The first week of March has come and gone. For many in Lexington, one thing is on their mind… March Madness.

Kentucky basketball has some pretty passionate fans, and today Kroger showed they know their Lexington customers.

"Go Big Blue, March Madness, you know Lexington Kentucky is a huge basketball city," says Kroger community event coordinator Stephanie Ratliff.

The company held what they call the ultimate basketball fan experience at Rupp Arena. If someone spent over $150 dollars in the store, they would get a ticket in. People at Kroger expected a crowd of up to 3,000 people.

It has been the ultimate experience for diehard Kentucky fans. They got to play on the court, and even head into the locker room.

"Something that our kids dream of and they watch these guys shoot on the court and then they are actually on the floor doing it," says Ratliff.

The event also had food vendors giving out samples and former players signing autographs.

"The fans have always been the most important part of this program," says former UK player Kenny Walker.

The event seemed to do just what fans wanted... getting people into the March Madness spirit.

The Cats play again this Friday. Who they play is still to be determined.