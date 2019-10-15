Underage man carried fake McLovin ID in bar, police say

According to police, an underage man was in a downtown Iowa City bar and was arrested on Friday. They said he was carrying a fake driver's license featuring the likeness of a movie character.

Daniel Burleson, 20, of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, first offense under the legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, ID card, or form; and first offense possession of alcohol under the legal age. All of these charges are simple misdemeanors, except possession of a fictitious license, which is a serious misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court, an Iowa City Police officer approached Burleson at around 12:31 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019. The officer said that he saw an alcoholic drink in Burleson's hand and that Burleson told the officer that the drink contained vodka.

According to police, Burleson initially refused to show the officer any identification, but later revealed an ID card that showed he was under 21-years-old. The officer said he then asked Burleson for a fake ID, and he told the officer he did not have one. While Burleson was flipping through his wallet, the officer spotted a Hawaii ID with the name "McLovin DOB 06/03/1981."

McLovin was a character in the 2007 film "Superbad."

Burleson allegedly told the officer that he had purchased the Hawaii ID from Amazon.

Police said that Burleson smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and bloodshot and watery eyes. He refused a post-arrest breathalyzer test.

Burleson was initially taken to Johnson County Jail where he was released. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the possession of a fictitious ID charge on October 21 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.