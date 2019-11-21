Unemployment drops in over two-thirds of Kentucky counties

Unemployment rates fell in 85 Kentucky counties between October 2018 and October 2019, according to a report from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet.

Jobless rates rose in 24 counties and stayed the same in the remaining 11 counties.

Fayette and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 2.8 percent each. It was followed by Boone and Woodford counties, 2.9 percent each; Campbell, Henry, Pendleton, Scott and Shelby counties, 3 percent each; and Jessamine, Kenton and Spencer counties, 3.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.3 percent; Leslie County, 8.8 percent; Letcher County, 7.6 percent; Elliott County, 7 percent; Lewis County, 6.9 percent; Breathitt County, 6.7 percent; Bell and Owsley counties, 6.4 percent each; and Knott, Martin and Wolfe counties, 6.2 percent each.

