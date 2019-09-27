Union leaders: Fayette County jail badly understaffed

Fayette County Detention Center employees are taking a stand against management.

The town branch of the Fraternal Order of Police unanimously issued a vote of no confidence, meaning they want a better relationship with the directors of the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center.

Officers are speaking up about conditions at the jail.

"The morale has tanked, our people are stressed, we have a lot of sickness and illness because the body can only tolerate so much," said Sergeant Steve Parker, who is vice president of the FOP.

He said it all started nearly one year ago. Officers took their concerns to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. For a time, Parker said the mayor's office worked to improve the situation. He said the relationship fizzled out after two months.

Officers working in the overcrowded jail say the current system isn't working.

"We're having issues with the old system crashing, the cameras not working, doors not being able to be opened except with the keys, the emergency panic button officers carry is not working," said Parker.

The city responded to the survey in a statement to WYKT.

"These are serious issues that jails across the country are facing. Mayor Gorton takes these issues very seriously. The City started working on these issues in the previous administration, and that work continues. We are about to complete installation of a new computerized security system. However, this survey indicates that we need a more in-depth approach. We are working on the details of that examination … who will conduct it, and how" said Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city.

Nancy Quinette, the FOP's treasurer, said there is discrimination in the workplace.

"If you're a female here you're pretty much done," she said. "They don't respect us."

The FOP also says management has unreasonable overtime demands.

According to some members, some officers are so overworked, they're falling asleep at the wheel on their drive home and for a lot of them, it's a long commute.

Parker said more than 50 percent of the staff are going home and not coming back.

"When they're leaving and going to different jobs that pay 10 to 12 dollars an hour and they're willing to take six to seven dollars an hour pay cut, that should be alarming," Parker said.

Parker and Quinette say they haven't gotten a response from the jail's directors yet.

"They take their time with everything," Quinette said.

They said they want to be able to serve taxpayers in keeping the inmates off the streets and under control inside the detention center's walls.