Uniquely Kentucky Ep. 11 | Michael Crisp - Filmmaker

He is an award-winning filmmaker, author and musician who calls Georgetown, Ky. home.

Michael Crisp first moved to the Bluegrass when he was four and ever since has fallen in love with the history and stories that make this state so very interesting.

You may know some of his works, he has written nine books, including “It’s a Kentucky Thing, Y'all Wouldn’t Understand."

He has also produced several films, including a film depicting one of the country’s worst bus tragedies, the Floyd County bus crash of 1958 - "The Very Worst Thing."