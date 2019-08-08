Uniquely Kentucky talks with Lexington native about her new film, "Burning Kentucky"

Bethany Brook Anderson is a Lexington native who hails as the writer, producer and director of the independent film, Burning Kentucky.

The film has been making its rounds this year on the film festival circuit and garnering awards like Best Picture and Best Actress.

Anderson has deep Kentucky roots and it’s what led her to writing Burning Kentucky she says.

The film, is one of star crossed love set in Appalachia and follows a young girl trying to unravel her family's tragic past.

Anderson says 90% of the film was shot in Kentucky with 75% of the cast and crew hail from the state, making its premiere in July at the Kentucky Theatre a homecoming of sorts for many involved.

Anderson says she feels fortunate to be in filmmaking during this time, one where she says more and more women are finding and carving out their own paths.