Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Chef Ouita Michel

Uniquely Kentucky is rolling out season two, and episode one has a guest that knows her way around the kitchen and has her finger on the pulse of the food culture in central Kentucky.

Chef Ouita Michel is a James Beard Foundation Award nominee and queen of the Bluegrass culinary scene.

She and her husband Chris bought Holly Hill Inn in Midway, Kentucky in 2000 and she now operates eight restaurants in and around Lexington.

She believes in shopping and serving local food on her menus and strives to create a special experience for every person who comes through her doors.

Chef Ouita is a big believer in empowering women and upcoming chefs. She strives to create a business environment where women are supported, heard and empowered.

She has her finger on the pulse of the food culture in central Kentucky.

In this episode she and Amber talk all things food and why so many of us have a special connection to the certain foods we love.