Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Ep. 8 with Maiden City Brewing

Craft breweries in the U.S. are booming and Kentucky is no stranger to the growing trend.

New numbers out from C+R Research say in 2018 the number of breweries operating in the U.S. topped 7,000.

Kentucky is tied with New Jersey when it comes to growth.

Since 2015 Kentucky has seen a 43 percent increase in the number of breweries operating in the Bluegrass State.

One of those, Maiden City Brewing in Cynthiana just celebrated its second anniversary.

The brewery was founded on a dream by three men who all shared a love for craft beer and educating others about its taste and production.

At one time there were 30 bourbon whiskey distilleries operating in Cynthiana and Harrison County, but that was the past.

The future now, for the owners of Maiden City is that craft beer will now be the preferred drink of choice.

In this week's episode of Uniquely Kentucky, WKYT's Amber Philpott sits down with one of the owners, Alex Caldwell, to talk all things beer, starting a new business and why they now have a beer on tap named for Philpott herself.