Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Ep. 9 Grayson Jenkins

Grayson Jenkins is a central Kentucky musician who has been playing in and around the Lexington, Ky bar scene for the last several years. He is a little bit country, little bit folk rock and always loves to tell a good story with his songs. Jenkins is a native of western Kentucky, but found his place in the music world when he came to Lexington to attend the University of Kentucky. His second studio album Cityscapes and Countrysides was released in 2017. In this episode of Uniquely Kentucky he sits down with Amber Philpott to talk about how he got his start, his musical inspiration and why having a song that has now become a requested wedding and first dance song means so much to him.