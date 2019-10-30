Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Jerry and Tracy Paulley, Hillbilly Horror Stories Podcast

If you love ghost stories, paranormal activity and things that are just plain strange, then you will love Lexington husband and wife team Jerry and Tracy Paulley. Together the two host the podcast Hillbilly Horror Stories which focuses on the paranormal, true stories behind some of your favorite scary movies and even unsolved mysteries. The couple first released a podcast in 2016 and since then it has grown to have an audience of thousands of people who tune in weekly for their quirky talk. This week for Uniquely Kentucky Jerry and Tracy sit down to talk with Amber about their podcast, some of their favorite haunted spots around Kentucky and more importantly how they are trying to reach out to those who may be dealing with mental health issues.