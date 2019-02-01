Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott Ep. 7 | UK Cheer Coach Jomo Thompson

The dynasty that is the University of Kentucky Cheerleading program has been dominating the sport for decades.

In January the Division 1A Coed squad won its 24th national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association in Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky won its first national title back in 1985.

This year’s win is the fourth straight under the leadership of Coach Jomo Thompson.

In this edition of Uniquely Kentucky, host Amber Philpott sits down with Thompson to talk about the pursuit of winning and how he motivates his team year after year to dominate in the sport.