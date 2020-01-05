United Methodist Church proposes split over LGBTQ rights

A new proposal by members of the Methodist church could create a split in the religion. Leaders are considering a split over differing views on same-sex marriage.

A group of bishops and church leaders signed and released a nine-page plan on Friday, which would allow churches that disapprove of gay marriage and clergy to break off from the church. It says it would “allow each part of the church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”

Wanda McCants from the Pride Community Services Organization in Lexington says the LGBTQ community has always had a complicated relationship with churches as a whole, but she's seen the split lately. She says members of the church have even offered their support for the LGBTQ community.

"That I think is meaningful because that's a direct dissent away from what the heads of the church are saying and these are people saying ‘these are people too who have every right to have a connection to faith and a conversation with God as they want to’ because we all need that,” McCants says. “We all need some type of support in my own opinion."

McCants is hopeful the change will be made.

"As a whole, I hope they make the turn and they come back to what it means to see each other as all of God's children," she says.

The proposal will be presented during the church’s 2020 general conference, which is set for May 5-15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

