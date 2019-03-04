United Way of the Bluegrass asks for support ahead of potential $500K shortfall

The United Way of the Bluegrass is asking for the public's help as it is anticipating a $500,000 shortfall in its annual fundraising campaign.

The not-for-profit agency said it is not receiving money from donors it used to rely on to fund its 80 local partners.

The organization is launching a crowdfunding effort to encourage people and businesses in the area to help meet its fundraising goals. The campaign runs through Mar. 18.

President and CEO Bill Farmer said a shortfall could lead to reduced grant funding and internal operations.

