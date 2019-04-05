United Way of the Bluegrass faces $500K shortfall

The United Way of the Bluegrass is facing an around $500,000 shortfall in funding.

Now, some of the 80 organizations that the nonprofit supports may have some tough decisions to make if new funding cannot be found.

"Quite frankly, we've been in this position for several years," said Bill Farmer, president of United Way of the Bluegrass. "We've just never publically acknowledged it."

A decline in donations paired with a three-year funding promise to partner agencies put United Way in a poor position financially.

"We assumed our campaigns would maintain that level of funding, and what's occurred is the campaigns haven't done that," Farmer said. "And, we've taken money from our reserves and our investment accounts to continue to support the agencies."

Farmer is now asking dedicated donors and new ones for help during this tough time.

"One of the reasons that people provide funding to the United Way is they feel comfortable that we're going to hold organizations and agencies accountable for meeting certain goals and aspirations," Farmer said.

Farmer says other changes will be made to try and recover from the situation as well.

