Lexington area counties among the most generous to charities in Ky.

A recent study revealed four of the top ten most generous counties in the state are located right here in central Kentucky.

Woodford, Jessamine and Fayette Counties are in the top five, with Scott County not far behind, at number 7.

But does that trend is holding true in the fight against COVID-19?

United Way of the Bluegrass is once again stepping up to help Kentuckians in need.

Just days after the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced, the group partnered with the Bluegrass Community Foundation to launch the Coronavirus Response Fund.

"We're happy to announce at this point that we've raised about $409,000 through the generosity of the community," said Timothy Johnson, president & CEO, United Way of the Bluegrass.

He says that money is being used to provide access to food, prescriptions, transportation and childcare for those struggling during these uncertain times.

"This is a remarkable time, and this is now my seventh month on the job and in the commonwealth," Johnson said. "So, it's like who could have foreseen something like this."

Johnson says the generous spirit of the bluegrass is one of the main things that attracted him to his new role in the first place.

"When times were good people were willing to step up, but we're really seeing this now, whether it's through direct dollars or the desire to assist, it's been an incredible show of support around the region," Johnson said.

If you're in need of help right now or looking for ways to help others, Johnson encourages you to call 2-1-1.

"Which is a call center UWBG operates 24-hours a day, 7 days a week that can provide you with information and referrals on where to receive referrals and how you can actually chip in," Johnson said.

To donate to the coronavirus response fund, just click here.