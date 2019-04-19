Univ. of Kentucky receives grant for equine safety laboratory

The University of Kentucky is getting a large grant to focus on keeping horses safe.

The $100,000 grant from the National Thoroughbred Racing Association is going to the UK Equine Program.

With the money, UK is planning to renovate a space in the Charles E. Barnhart Building into an equine surfaces and safety laboratory.

In the lab, researchers will be able to study and develop technology to improve safety within the sport of horse racing.

"The technology to provide real-time sensors and real-time technology," said Dr. Mick Peterson, director of UK Equine programs, "and then understand how those sensors provide information that we can use to reduce muscular-skeletal injuries in the horse."

Even before the new laboratory is fully completed, Dr. Peterson says the program will be able to use the new equipment to help impact the safety of horse racing.

"In engineering research, what you're doing this year doesn't look anything like what you're doing in 5 years if you're successful," said Dr. Peterson. "So, we hope this is the start of a laboratory area that evolves over time and we start asking completely different questions."

Renovations are expected to begin by the summer at the Barnhart Building.

