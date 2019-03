The University of Kentucky says it will implement a Fall Break to its academic schedule.

Fall Break will take place Oct. 21 and 22, and the fall semester will begin Monday instead of Wednesday. K Week will take place Aug. 21-25 to accommodate the early start to the semester. Thanksgiving Break is unaffected.

The university is implementing the strategy because it believes it will improve academic success.

UK says 65 percent of universities institute a Fall Break.