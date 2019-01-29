University of Kentucky cancels classes Wednesday

The University of Kentucky has canceled Wednesday classes.

Employees will operate on Plan B, and hospitals and clinics will remain open.

The Gatton Student Center will operate on a normal schedule, while Alumni Gym and the Johnson Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Campus bus routes will still operate.

Below is a list of dining options.

- Fresh Food Company: open 7a.m. -10 p.m.

Papa Johns @ The 90: open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wildcat Pantry @ The 90: open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Starbucks in WTY Library: open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Champion's Kitchen: open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wildcat Pantry (Steak n Shake): open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Starbucks KY Clinic: open regular hours