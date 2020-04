University of Kentucky cancels summer athletic camps

The University of Kentucky has canceled summer athletic camps and clinics.

The university said in a statement that the cancellations are part of the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement says the move includes camps for all sports that were scheduled through July 31, both on and off campus.

UK Athletics said it would automatically process refunds for those who already paid for a camp or clinic.

In addition to the cancellations, UK said no further camps or clinics will be scheduled until further notice.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)