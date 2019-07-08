University of Kentucky crosswalk construction could impact commuters

Some drivers will see changes because of an effort to improve pedestrian safety around the University of Kentucky campus.

Construction is underway on crosswalks on the UK campus

Construction crews are working on two new crosswalks near the William T Young Library, and a lot of drivers are going to need to take a different route around campus as a result.

"The raised crosswalks are the same they have on that road there, University Drive, and they seem to be really helpful, and it'll be helpful to see the pedestrians when the students cross."

Student Hannah Evans says she is looking forward to the upgrades.

"I really like this raised one over here, so it'll be good to have another one."

Crews will be on Woodland Avenue and Hilltop Avenue during construction. They are closing both streets to southbound traffic. Drivers heading north can still travel on the two roads. Crews are putting in raised crosswalks in an effort to slow down cars cruising a busy part of campus.

The crosswalks are expected to be completed before the start of fall semester.