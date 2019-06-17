University of Kentucky emergency room screening patients for mental health

Kentucky is above the national average for children ages 11 and 12 committing suicide. The University of Kentucky is trying to get to the bottom of why.

In the past few years, there's been a spike in suicides of 11 and 12-year-olds. In Kentucky alone, we are above the national average of 14 out of 100 thousand at 17 per 100,000.

"Recently a middle schooler killed themselves," explained Dr. Abner Rayapati. "When you hear a story like that, it's heartbreaking."

Rayapati is the assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Kentucky. He and a team of colleagues have started screening every patient who comes to the emergency department for signs of depression and suicidal thoughts.

"We anticipate that we are going to identify a lot of cases that we would have missed," Rayapati said. "That's the purpose of this."

The group can screen kids as young as five, but will only screen children if their parents think there is a concern.

"I don't have an easy answer for you. There's not a simple sign that I could tell you to look for to say, 'You know what, that person is going to kill themselves or might kill themselves,'" he said.

If a parent tells the hospital staff that their children seem down, the screening group will dig deeper.

"They've lost interest in activities and hobbies. That's a red flag for us, so we want to make sure they are identifying any suicidal thoughts they were having," explained Sarah Lester, the director of nursing professional practice and excellence.

If a patient shows signs that are concerning, they are recommended to a doctor to better fit the needs.

"We have a responsibility to address the rates that are going up," said Marc Woods, assistant chief nursing's executive.