University of Kentucky issues crime bulletin after rape reported in residence hall

University of Kentucky Police have issued a crime bulletin following a reported rape on campus.

UK Police say a student reported being raped by another student between 2 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, inside a residence hall. Police say the suspect is known to the victim.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation.

This is the ninth reported rape on the UK campus this semester.

UK officials say any incident of sexual assault or harassment on campus can be reported to the Title IX Coordinator at 859-257-8927. UK's Violence Intervention and Prevention Center is also available at 859-257-3574.

