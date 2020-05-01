University of Kentucky planning to reopen in August

The University of Kentucky is working on plans to reopen the campus in time for the fall semester.

University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto sent a letter to the campus community on Friday.

Capilouto said four teams are working to come up with a finalized plan mid-June. The plans could include a hybrid of online and in-person classes.

One team is focused solely on how to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

The letter said the university's athletic leadership is also working with the SEC on how to move forward with sports.

