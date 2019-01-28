University of Kentucky president addresses campus following deaths of 2 students

University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto is addressing the university's campus community following the deaths of two students in January.

"As we embarked on the early days of our new semester, our community has been ruptured by the loss of two of our students – two of us – departed far too soon," Capilouto wrote in an email sent to the university population.

The president is calling for people in need of assistance to seek the university's mental health resources available on campus.

You can look at the university's free resources here.

Capilouto also said the university will begin having meetings in residence halls and more dialogue around campus.

"My hope is that everyone on our campus – no matter who you are, where you are from, what you look like, or what you believe – can know you are not alone," Capilouto said.

You can read Capilouto's entire email here.