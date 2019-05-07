University of Kentucky proposes tuition hike for next academic year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at the University of Kentucky may soon have to pay more for tuition.

President Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday UK is proposing a 2.4 percent increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees for the 2019-20 academic year. This follows a 2.5 percent increase in 2018-19.

Other budget proposals announced include a two percent merit pool raise for non-UK HealthCare faculty and staff and a $3 increase in parking fees.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the proposed $12,538 tuition cost is 112 percent more than what it cost in 2005.

Capilouto said there is a "challenging financial climate for higher education in our state and across much of the country."

5,400 students have committed to attend UK for the upcoming fall semester.

 
