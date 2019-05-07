University of Kentucky proposes tuition hike for next academic year

Students at the University of Kentucky may soon have to pay more for tuition.

President Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday UK is proposing a 2.4 percent increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees for the 2019-20 academic year. This follows a 2.5 percent increase in 2018-19.

Other budget proposals announced include a two percent merit pool raise for non-UK HealthCare faculty and staff and a $3 increase in parking fees.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the proposed $12,538 tuition cost is 112 percent more than what it cost in 2005.

Capilouto said there is a "challenging financial climate for higher education in our state and across much of the country."

5,400 students have committed to attend UK for the upcoming fall semester.