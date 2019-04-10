University of Kentucky researchers focus on slowing down dementia

University of Kentucky's Sanders Brown Center on Aging is beginning work to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's Disease.

The center was given $5.5 million from two grants to begin testing a drug called MW-151. It is believed that the pill could help hold off or delay dementia. Researchers say patients could take the pill every day to get the full effect.

Researchers say they are at the beginning of testing, but it holds some promising signs.

"If you delayed the onset of dementia just by five years, you would cut the incidence almost in half", said Linda Van Eldik, the director of the Sanders Brown Center on Aging. "That would save billions of dollars and also would be a wonderful advance for families."

Van Eldik says dementia affects about 80,000 Kentuckians. Another five million are affected nationwide.