University of Kentucky, state receive record $87M grant to combat opioid deaths

The University of Kentucky and the Commonwealth of Kentucky were awarded an $87 million grant to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.

The four-year study will is part of a partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

The Kentucky and UK study is one of four in the U.S. selected by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. Researchers will work to find solutions to combat the opioid epidemic which helping those directly affected.

“Kentuckians know the insidiousness of this disease better than most,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “The opioid epidemic does not discriminate by zip code, race, income, or any other demographic characteristic. It is not a character or moral failing, but an illness. It's unforgiving. It touches us all. We all know someone — a member of our family, a loved one, a lifelong friend or classmate — whose life has been damaged by this illness. Its victims are us. But there is hope. There is us. That is why we believe aggressive, ambitious change is possible. Indeed, it is essential. That is why we believe we can — and must — lead the way.”

Capilouto publicly thanked Gov. Matt Bevin's administration and members of Kentucky's federal delegation for their support in the project.

The university says Kentucky is currently ranked fifth in the U.S. for opioid overdose deaths.

There are 16 counties considered "highly affected communities" which will be included in the study. The university named Fayette, Jessamine, Clark, Kenton, Campbell, Mason, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Knox, Jefferson, Franklin, Boyle, Madison, Bourbon and Floyd counties as those included. 764 opioid overdose deaths occurred in these counties in 2017. Two-thirds involved fentanyl.