University of Kentucky students battle hot weather on move-in day

University of Kentucky students battled hot temperatures as brought their belongings into their dorms during Move-in Day.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s Monday as the students moved into communities based on their majors.

“I’m moving into the Fine Arts living learning community," freshman Riley Day said.

Day is one of approximately 2,000 students unloading their cars and putting boxes into carts, taking those cards to their dorms.

Moving isn't enjoyable for many when temperatures get this hot. It can also be a danger to your health, as you may be more susceptible to a heat stroke. Experts say you should remain hydrated if you are spending extended periods of time outdoors.

Temperatures could be more pleasant Wednesday morning when more students are scheduled to move in.