University of Kentucky to give all incoming freshmen an iPad

All incoming freshmen at the University of Kentucky will receive a new Apple iPad air, Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil when they start school next fall.

The UK Board of Trustees approved this first step of its wider “Smart Campus” strategy at its final meeting of the spring semester Tuesday.

UK will fund this endeavor with $1.5 million pulled from “campus efficiency projects,” according to a press release.

“Placing student success at the center of all that we do guides our work,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in the release. “Through leveraging the power of technology, we can address these obstacles across multiple platforms with a cutting-edge digital suite of tools — beginning with providing iPad to incoming students.”

The iPads will be pre-loaded with apps that are “aimed at helping these students achieve a high level of academic success.”

The majority of freshmen students will receive their devices during the opening week of the fall term.