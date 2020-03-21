University professionals helping Kentuckians adapt to "new normal" with webinars

Professionals with the University of Kentucky's Family and Consumer Science department are trying to help people across Kentucky find the best ways to keep their families safe and healthy through webinars.

"Our charge is to take the research based information from the university and deliver it to the many people across the state of Kentucky," said Assistant Director of Family and Consumer Sciences at UK Jennifer Hunter.

Hunter along with her colleagues decided the webinars would give people access to resource backed information instead of unbacked information found online.

"[We're] just helping them adapt to their new normal, accept their new routines and coping with life or whatever life will look like for the foreseeable future."

Family Health Specialist Natalie Jones led Saturday's webinar about social distancing.

"I even did a FaceTime work out with one of my friends to hold ourselves accountable," Jones said.

She provided information to viewers through Zoom and Facebook Live on how they can create a routine and continue being social while staying healthy and safe.

The department holds several webinars a week on a variety of topics with the most updated information on dealing with Coronavirus.

To join in on the conversation click here.

