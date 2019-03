Kentucky State Police say one person has died after a fire in Menifee County early Saturday morning.

Troopers say they were called to a home on Shannon Street in Means, Kentucky around 2:10 a.m. Investigators say the structure was destroyed in the flames.

The body of an unknown individual was found in the home. Investigators have not been able to identify the person at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and is under investigation.