An unmarked Lexington police vehicle was one of several cars involved in a crash on Nicholasville Road.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near the Lowry Lane intersection.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including the police vehicle. The officer suffered minor injuries related to the airbag deploying. Police say the officer was not at fault in the crash.

No one else was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.