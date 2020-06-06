UofL Health announces nursing scholarship in honor of Breonna Taylor

The University of Louisville on Friday announced a new scholarship fund named after Breonna Taylor.

According to sister-station WAVE3 News, The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing will be a four-year renewable award.

Taylor, a former emergency-room technician at UofL who would have turned 27 on Friday, was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

The University of Louisville Black Student Union and UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi made the announcement Friday.

The school said it will give preference to black women applicants who live in the state of Kentucky. The scholarship will cover full tuition and fees. The fund is created with 100-percent participation by the UofL Health Board members.

Anyone interested in supporting the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund can visit give.louisville.edu/breonna-taylor .