Up to 30% of koalas may have died in Australian bushfires

Australia’s koala populations are at risk and a large portion of them may have died in recent wildfires.

Minister for Environment Susan Ley said Friday that up to 30% may have been killed in bushfires in New South Wales, a state in the country’s southeast.

Australia is working with koala experts, she said.

Millions of dollars have been allocated for the care and release of koalas that were caught in the fires.

There are only about 40,000-100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction,” according to Australia Zoo.

“We believe the wild population of koalas is critically threatened and in need of our protection,” the zoo’s website says.

The Australian Koala Foundation considers the species “functionally extinct,” meaning that it’s on its way to extinction or no longer plays a role in an ecosystem.

The Australian government lists the population as “vulnerable.”

