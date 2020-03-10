Update on Cynthiana doctor under self-isolation: still no symptoms

A Harrison County doctor remains under self-isolation and on Tuesday he learned his time frame has been extended due to the timing of his contact with a patient who tested positive for Covid-19.

WKYT's Amber Philpott first talked with Dr. Stephen Moses on Monday.

Tuesday night he told her he continues to have no symptoms and despite being home he is still working for his patients.

Dr. Moses, a general practitioner in Cynthiana is adjusting to doctoring from home.

"Yesterday was a very busy day with all the phone calls," said Dr. Moses.

He has been out of his Cynthiana office and under self-isolation since Saturday as a precaution after having come in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

He has been keeping people updated through Facebook and Tuesday he let folks know he got official instructions from the Kentucky Department of Health.

"There is a big emphasis on self-monitoring so I am checking my temperature twice a day which has been normal, I continue to feel fine, my family feels fine," said Dr. Moses.

Dr. Moses says two nurse practitioners in his office have learned they will now have to self-isolate.

He has since reached out to any patients who may have been exposed last week.

"I was actually able to get a little more information from patients because they could remember being there and some of them were able to describe who was in the waiting room, which was very helpful in piecing together who may or may not need to self-isolate," said Dr. Moses.

Until he can return to the office he says working the phone and using Facebook will have to do.

"I feel like the least I can do at this point since I can't be at the office is try and help them still anyway that I can," said Dr. Moses.

Dr. Moses says most folks were relieved to talk with him by phone and were less worried after their conversation.

He says he plans to return to the office March 20th, but until then, he says the office remains open and is seeing patients with another doctor.

