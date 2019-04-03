Updates on major construction projects still underway in downtown Lexington

For a city that bleeds blue, there currently is a lot of orange in the heart of Lexington.

If you take a drive through downtown, then you're sure to see construction barrels, sidewalk closures and cranes.

One of those projects, City Center, is nearing its long-anticipated completion.

"We think City Center is going to be a whole new dynamic for the center of the city," said Ralph Coldiron, project manager of City Center.

Signs for Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Keeneland Mercantile and Starbucks are all hanging outside of the site as of this week.

The Starbucks opens on April 15. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens to the public on April 20.

Across from the City Center is a construction site for what will be a new movie theater complex. No updates are available at this time.

However, right next to the movie theater, is the Lexington Convention Center and Rupp Arena which are currently under construction as well.

That project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

City organizers say these projects are a facelift for downtown Lexington.

They say the city is due for a growth spurt that'll include even more investment in the next few years.