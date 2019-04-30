Upgrades come to Churchill Downs in time for Derby Day

The Kentucky Derby is just four days away, but this year the backdrop to the run for the roses will look a bit different.

Those at Churchill Downs have put in millions of dollars and hours of hard work in the last year to upgrade the famous the track and making improvement before Derby Day.

This year, fans with infield tickets will enter through a new gateway. Those with box seats will also see some changes in new seating.

Churchill Downs Spokesman Darren Rogers, says they spent more than $2.5 million on seat renovations to help fans feel more comfortable.

"These are really easy to pick up. You come down here, flip down the seat. It’s padded. It’s really nice, comfortable. Then, you want to get up and leave, if you're not sitting in it. It’s always going to flip up,” said Rogers. “We're always trying to do the little things to enhance the overall guest experience."

There’s also a new view to take in over the weekend. Churchill Downs is opening a new starting gate rooftop garden for fans.

New entrances, new views and new seats are all part of Churchill Downs’ new look.

