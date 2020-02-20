Urban County Council goes back to drawing board on new, renovated government center

The idea of a new or renovated City Government Center has been an idea for some leaders over the past few years. Thursday, leaders had a chance to review potential plans for the multi-million dollar idea once again.

The council met to discuss new possible locations or if they would rather stay put and gut the 100-year-old building and start from scratch.

There’s a lot to consider with any decision, according to council members. During the meeting they looked at seven different locations, potential traffic impacts downtown, and cost.

Some ideas included building on or into LexTran’s transit department, building into a portion of downtown’s Phoenix Park and both 2nd and 3rd Streets near Rupp Arena.

While no decision was finalized Thursday, members focused on two ideas including staying where they are and building into a portion of Phoenix Park.

Two different plans were proposed including one that would tear down the existing Phoenix building. The majority that were in favor of a new location favored this estimated $114 million dollar idea but not tearing the building down and instead building into it and using it.

The cost to renovate the current city government location sits at an estimated $78 million.

Mayor Linda Gorton says she is happy to see progress but has concerns over an already strapped budget. She says before a dime is spent on any more studies, she wants the council to make a final decision on the building’s future.

“Where we are trying to go is to get to a point where we have a site and we can gradually move forward,” Gorton told WKYT’s Nick Oliver after the meeting.

Gorton says she’s no stranger to problems with the existing building. She says the city spends more in maintaining the existing property than they do to fix anything.

She says some elevator equipment is so outdated, they are forced to order used parts from Ebay to keep the system operational.

Others that live downtown like Jennifer Lowe says the last thing downtown needs is another construction site. She says she watched as City Center moved along and was stuck in the delays in the process. Living next to Phoenix Park, she fears she’s reentering into another long and loud process.

“I don't think we do need any more construction,” said Lowe. “It would make traffic so much worse. We already have bad traffic in Lexington as it is.”

The next steps are for council to take a step back, reevaluate, and move forward with more discussion and ultimately a decision. A time-frame on that is not known.

Mayor Gorton says where the money comes from to build or renovate will have to be discussed in the future.