Urban League opens new affordable housing units in Lexington

Mayor Linda Gorton was on-hand as the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County held a ribbon-cutting for a new set of affordable housing units for families.

The organization has completed its 57th rental unit on Ash Street off of Newton Pike. In the last 10 years, the organization has shifted its focus from home ownership to affordable rental units, something that Urban League members say is more accessible to low-income families.

"If you don't have good decent housing, it disrupts the whole family unit,” says VP of Operations Norman Franklin. “It is important that we increase housing choices."

The unit features six duplexes, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a full kitchen, washer, and dryer.

At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Gorton said, "It's kind of a revitalization of a neighborhood that has been here for a long time. I think it's important to do these kinds of projects where we know there's a vital community.

Construction on these duplexes started about a year ago. The project cost about $1 million. Families are already starting to move in.

