Urgent Care Centers of KY now offering rapid COVID-19 testing

People needing to be tested for COVID-19 can now take advantage of the new Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test at Urgent Care Centers of Kentucky.

The central-Kentucky based clinics say the test involved a nasal swab and produces results in 15 minutes. The test was recently awarded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.

The test only detects current illnesses.

Those looking for additional information or locations of Urgent Care clinics can click here.

Walk-ins are available without an appointment, but appointments can be set up on the clinic’s website.

The test is free through insurance. Uninsured persons can also be tested free through the COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

