Use of e-cigarettes becoming an epidemic among central Kentucky teens

It has been in the news a lot lately: teens and e-cigarettes.

In fact, the head of the Food and Drug Administration has called the explosion in usage among youth an epidemic.

Here in central Kentucky, school administrators agree and many parents are just now catching on to this new trend of vaping.

WKYT sat down for an open conversation from all sides: students, those trying to curb the epidemic and the companies caught in this firestorm.

For students at Madison Central High School, lessons aren’t always learned in the classroom. On this day, it’s an eye-opening look at addiction.

Trooper Robert Purdy with Kentucky State Police spends countless hours talking with students about the drug epidemic.

“As we start talking to people about how did your addiction start? Not once does anybody ever say, man I just woke up one day and thought today is the day I'm going to use heroin,” Purdy said.

Instead, Purdy hears time and again that it started with cigarettes.

“Nicotine is a gateway drug," Purdy said.

And it’s one of the reasons he’s now tailored his talks to students to include a new subject, the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“Whenever I travel and speak to students, talk to high school students and ask them what percentage of your school vapes, often times they say more than 75 percent."

WKYT sat down with a group of students from Madison Central High School who don’t vape but were very candid about what they see with their peers.

"The Juul’s were probably the biggest thing to have last year," said a student.

"You can do it anywhere, you can hide it in your sleeve," another student said.

“It was supposed to be something that got you off smoking," another one said.

What students are using many times is Juul, which is the most popular brand of e-cigarettes. The device itself is no bigger than a USB stick, and it uses flavored nicotine pods.

"Cigarettes smell horrible. If you are inhaling and blowing out nicotine, and it smells like cotton candy you are not really going to care," a Madison Central student said.

You have to be 18 to buy the product, yet school administrators showed us dozens and dozens of e-cigarette devices that have been confiscated just this year at Madison Central.

“The thing about vaping, it’s so normalized right now in society. You look at cigarettes, look at a box of cigarettes it says smoking can kill and all that. Look at a box of something you vape with its all these different flavors it’s a completely different world,” said a student.

And that’s the concern for public health advocates like Dr. Melinda Ickes at the University of Kentucky who is in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotions.

“A lot of them when they first start think about the flavoring. They think this taste good and there is not that understanding that there really is enough nicotine compared to a pack of cigarettes,” Ickes said.

Last spring, she and her students conducted a small study on campus and found the use of e-cigarettes and Juul was rampant, so they took it a step further. They surveyed 4,500 incoming freshmen and found 43 percent of them reported using Juul specifically.

The study also found one in four were currently vaping. That's right in line with national numbers that say one in five high schoolers are doing it, and one in twenty middle schoolers are vaping.

“It says to me we have a huge problem, and I think that probably for a year we have been trying to brush it under the rug and say tobacco use in general across youth and young adults has improved, but now we know that we have a new problem,” Ickes said.

Caught in the firestorm of this teen vaping epidemic is Tony Florence and his company Vapor Stockroom.

“We are primarily an e-liquid manufacturer. We are one of the largest in the state. Our products pretty much go to every state out there,” Florence said.

Florence and his business partner make no claim that their product is healthier, but rather a better alternative for adult smokers trying to quit cigarettes.

“I want to make it clear our company is all about e-cigarettes, but our company is also about adult usage, we do not want kids to use these products,” Florence said.

He says it’s those businesses that sell to minors that need to clean up their act.

“There should be a much stiffer penalty not only among kids using the product, but I really feel as though the health department and the city should look at the stores selling these products to kids, and there should be more egregious penalties on that,” Florence said.

Some Madison Central students say educating the public is key to curb the usage of the addictive products.

"This is where we have to start talking about it to get any change," said a student.

Dr. Ickes and her students at UK have developed a program for middle and high school students called End the Trend. The UK students are just now starting to present this class to students to try and warn them of the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Juul Labs reached out to WKYT on what they are doing to try and curb usage among teens. Below is a statement from Juul Labs along with a video message.

“JUUL Labs shares a common goal with policymakers, regulators, parents, school officials, and community stakeholders – preventing youth from initiating on nicotine. We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. As we said before, our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products. We have taken dramatic action to contribute to solve this problem, which is why we implemented the JUUL Labs Action Plan to address underage use of JUUL products.

"We suspended the distribution of certain flavored JUUL pods to traditional retail stores as of November 17, 2018, strengthened the age verification of our industry-leading site, eliminated our Facebook and Instagram accounts, and are developing new technology to further limit youth access and use. We are committed to working with lawmakers, the Surgeon General, FDA, state Attorneys General, local municipalities, and community organizations as a transparent and responsible partner in this effort."