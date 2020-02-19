Utah man found in freezer exonerated wife of death with note

A Utah man whose body was found in a freezer exonerated his wife by leaving a typed, notarized note saying she bore no responsibility in his death.

Authorities say the note left in December 2008 by Paul Edward Mathers cleared the late Jeanne Souron-Mathers, although questions remain about his body's placement in the freezer.

A maintenance worker found the 75-year-old woman in her Tooele home Nov. 22 after she died of natural causes.

Police investigating her death discovered Mathers' body but were unable to conclude if his terminal cancer ultimately caused his death sometime in February or March 2009.