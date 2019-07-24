Utility pole support wires fixed in Lexington woman's backyard after our calls to companies

A Lexington woman found herself in the middle of a mess, due to downed wires in her backyard.

Homeowner Lynn worried for weeks after utility companies continued to refer her elsewhere to fix the downed wires.

The homeowner named Lynn says the downed wires were loose, and she tried to calling utility companies to get it fixed.

She had a Metronet crew working in her back yard about a month ago.

"They were working on the lines and had their trucks or ladders up, and then just left the utility supports un-tightened," said Lynn.

Lynn says she started calling around and posting on social media, trying to get the lines back up.

She started with Metronet. She says they referred her to Kentucky Wired, then Kentucky Utilities.

Lynn says she worried for weeks.

"Because it's a hazard for one. The pole is not supported. So if it's not fixed, there is potential for that pole to either fall on the road or the house."

WKYT reached out to all four of the utility companies for Lynn.

After Kentucky Utilities came out and took a look at the guy-wires, they determined that they are the property of Spectrum and Windstream.

"Two more people that we have to try to get a hold of to get these fixed."

So WKYT made more calls, and so did Lynn. Before noon on Wednesday, Lynn had Metronet out fixing the cable conundrum.

"I'm frustrated and a little angry that it takes people going to Facebook and places like that to get something like this done that could be a potential hazard," says Lynn.