Lexington police will shut down New Circle Road Monday morning to allow Kentucky Utilities to run a line across the road.

The closure will be between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road.

Lexington police say the road will be shut down twice for about 10-15 minutes each time.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first closure will start around 10 a.m.

WKYT has reached out to Kentucky Utilities for further details.